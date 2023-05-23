STATE RAILWAYS Agreement signed for ultra-fast networks throughout Italy: investment of 550 million euros – News

The Undersecretary of State to the Prime Minister in charge of Technological Innovation, Alessio Butti, the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, and the Chief Executive Officer of Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane SpA, Luigi Ferraris, signed the Memorandum of Understanding to promote the diffusion of new generation networks, both in optical fiber and in 5G, throughout the national territory, enhancing the capillarity of the railway infrastructure.

Thanks to the Protocol, on the basis of Investment 3.1 of Mission 1, Component 2 of the Pnrr “Ultra-fast networks”, the Department for the digital transformation of the Presidency of the Council uses co-financing, up to the maximum total value of 550 million euros, for the construction of fiber optic backhauling and publicly owned 5G mobile radio infrastructure, with priority along the high-speed sections.

The objectives of the three-year agreement are therefore multiple. First of all, to exploit the capillarity of the railway network to lay a fiber optic cable for public use, which, with an extension of up to 16,000 km, can favor the development of new generation fixed and mobile communication networks, for the benefit of the entire country system, starting from the areas where connectivity problems still exist today.

Then spread new generation mobile networks along the main national communication lines and trans-European corridors, creating a publicly owned 5G multi-operator radio mobile infrastructure, with priority along the high-speed sections, able to ensure continuous coverage, even in the tunnel sections, with 5G services, to improve logistics, safety and passenger services.

And finally contribute to the creation of the digital platforms necessary for the predictive monitoring of the country’s critical infrastructures, from sensors to the data centers necessary for the management of data flows.