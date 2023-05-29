STATE RAILWAYS Bologna-Rimini and Bologna-Ravenna sections restored – News

As reported by Rfi, starting today the railway line between Bologna and Rimini, in the stretch between Faenza and Forlì, recently hit by the tragic floods that brought Emilia Romagna to its knees, is back on track.

In addition to the Bologna-Rimini railway line, today the last stretch of the Faenza – Ravenna line reopens, between the stations of Russi and Ravenna, effectively making direct connections available again between Bologna and Ravenna via Faenza.

The availability of the entire Ferrara-Ravenna-Rimini line is scheduled for Tuesday 30 May with the reopening of the last section still closed, between Portomaggiore and Ravenna, albeit with limitations and slowdowns due to the restoration of the infrastructure following the damage caused by bad weather .

The reopenings scheduled for next week will also allow an initial recovery of freight traffic, in particular in favor of the Port of Ravenna. “We promised maximum effort to reopen as quickly as possible and we are managing to restore the first trains earlier than imagined” wrote the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini on his Twitter profile.

As reported on the FS Group website, the offer will not be completely normalized immediately, as the number of journeys and the speed of the trains on the sections subject to the works will have to be increased gradually. This may involve some changes to the service and an extension of travel times between Bologna and Rimini by about 15 minutes.

As far as regional trains are concerned, the fast regional Milan/Piacenza/Bologna-Rimini/Ancona will be available immediately, with hourly cadence and reinforcements in some time slots and the already active metropolitan railway service Ferrara/Bologna – Imola will be reintroduced then the races between Imola and Rimini.

The reopening of the Bologna-Ravenna via Lugo is instead subject to the completion of the works to restore the serious damage caused by the flood, in particular between Castelbolognese and Lugo and between Lugo and Russi. Rfi’s goal is to restore the infrastructure and technological devices by mid-June. The same time target also for the stretch of line between Lugo and Granarolo Faentino, which was also seriously compromised by the flood. Serious damage was also caused on the Lugo-Lavezzola section, which will remain closed at least until the end of June.