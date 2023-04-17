State roads are being moved from populated parts of Belgrade Info

It is possible to relocate state roads from populated parts of Belgrade and a tender has been announced for the analysis of traffic on the routes that pass through the city.

The Secretariat for Traffic of the City of Belgrade announced a public procurement for the preparation of documentation with an analysis of the degree of threat traffic flow for the network of state roads through settlements on the territory of the city of Belgrade. The estimated value of the purchase is 66.7 million dinars.

The subject of the project task is, as stated in the service “Traffic and traffic signaling project for the network of state roads through settlements on the territory of the city of Belgrade” The task of public procurement is audit route of state roads through settlements on the territory of the city of Belgradeand based on the results of the audit, it is necessary to give the manager of state roads a proposal to amend the Reference System of routes of state roads through settlements on the territory of the city of Belgrade.

The analysis will include, among other things revision of the position of the existing traffic signs “settlement”, i.e. “end of settlement”, as well as determination degree of endangerment of traffic on the network of state roads through settlements on the basis of traffic accidents and evaluation of the safety characteristics of sections of state roads through settlements.

It is also necessary to develop a traffic and traffic signaling project, with technical control, as well as the creation of a database of projected traffic signaling and equipment along the routes of state roads through settlements on the territory of the city of Belgrade.

The purpose of the project task, as it is pointed out, is to provide the basis for a possible revision of the routes of state roads through settlements in the territory of the city of Belgrade and the amendment of the Reference System of the network of state roads through settlements in the territory of the City of Belgrade in accordance with possible changes in the routes of state roads through settlements.

The purpose is also the delimitation of competences in the maintenance of state roads through settlements on the territory of the city of Belgrade with the management of state roads JP Putevi Srbije, as well as installation of appropriate traffic signals and equipment on sections of state roads in settlement zones and risk reduction on sections of state roads through settlements on the territory of the city of Belgrade.

