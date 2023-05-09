Statement of a man whose car was stolen by a murderer from Mladenovac Info

Jovan Marković’s car was stolen by a UB killer in front of his house.

Source: K1 Television/Printscreen

The house of Jovan Marković was targeted by UB (21), suspected of murdering eight people in the vicinity of Mladenovac and Smederevo. The car that the suspect used to drive to Mali Požarevac, where he switched to a taxi, is Jovan’s property. What happened in the vicinity of Mladenovac after the massacre committed by U.B.? How the killer stole his car

in front of the house in “Urank” on television K1 this morning Jovan Marković told.

He said that he was fine and that he realized that the car was stolen around 11:15 p.m., right after it happened.

“I was in the room and heard the screeching of a car, and then that someone “kicked” the car out of the garage. I left the house and saw that the car was not in the garage. I thought maybe my father took the car or some friend, he needed a car but he didn’t answer. We are in the countryside, we can always go to each other’s house and get what we need, even when we don’t hear from each other. I dialed several numbers, they all say the car is not with them. We went with another car around the village to check on all our friends and in the meantime we heard that someone had killed people in Dubona and Mali Orašje. My house is in Šepšin,” said Marković in “Uranko”.

“The tank was full, I went to look for the car with my brother-in-law, brother-in-law and wife. His friends told him on the phone that murders had happened,” he added.

“Šepšin is a quiet place and I couldn’t even think that someone could steal my car, that’s why I didn’t even call the police. Šepšin has about 150 houses, we all know each other. I don’t know U.B. personally, I know where his house is. No one from that I don’t know the family personally. We were on the highway, heading towards Mali Požarevac and I saw my car surrounded by the police. The car is now in Belgrade, at the station on November 29, it has not been returned to me yet. We returned home through the neighboring village because our village was blocked, we could not pass. There was a chase and when we entered the house we never left. We learned everything that happened from the media,” he said.

The first thing that went through his mind when he found out that UB was the one who stole his car was – I was seconds away from death.

“If I had left the house just a few minutes earlier, I probably would have been hurt too, that’s what I thought first. I knew the victims, the policeman and his sister from Dubona. We never had any incidents or problems in the village. Life returned to normal in that sense what we have to do, we are all in agriculture”, said Jovan Marković in “Uranko”.

