Statements of Partizan footballers after the 169th eternal derby against Crvena zvezda.

Source: Youtube/FK Partizan Belgrade

Partizan footballers left “Maracana” dejected after defeat 0:1 in the 169th “eternal” derby, and they were especially hurt by the fact that in the second half they were not rewarded with a goal for a better game than the hosts. That part of the match is both encouragement and a guide for what they are aiming for – defending the second place in the table, which leads to the Champions League qualification. According to the Partizan captain Slobodan Uroševićblack and white will succeed in this if they have the same conditions as everyone else.

“Qualifications for the Champions League? I hope we will ensure that if the criteria are the same for everyone,” Urošević added, without wanting to further explain what he meant. He spoke more extensively and specifically about his impressions from the match.

“The results are not good impressions, we lost, they were better for the goal. I think we were more specific, but again they won and I have nothing to say. Congratulations on that. Let’s move on, we will fight, I think we played a much better game than last week. I hope we can continue like this. We saw that we can, I can’t say we missed the first half, but we were a shade weaker than the second. It should have been like that from the beginning. It’s a derby, there’s nerves, everything, I can justify that from that side, but we have to relax and play. I hope we start winning.”

In the second half, Partizan reminded of good European games. “We will try to keep it like this, whether it will be like this or a little weaker, the most important thing is to win, to regain confidence and to start winning. Then the game will be better”.

Ricardo Gomes he didn’t manage to score a goal, and in the end he did also received a red card: “We didn’t start so well. We conceded a goal from a stupid situation, but we showed a reaction. We were unlucky because of the chances we created and in which we didn’t score. That’s football, sometimes you deserve a good result, but it doesn’t happen. Sometimes the ball he won’t go in, but what can we do? Let’s keep working, let’s keep giving our best and the result will come. And of course, let’s keep fighting for Partizan. Maybe I was too emotional in the end, but I just tried to defend the team after that situation, unfortunately I got a red card and that’s life”.

Svetozar Marković said that no one expected that black and white would provide such a game, especially the one seen in the second half. “In the first, what happened to us happened again, that we entered badly, that we were not able to play with a ‘pass’ in half an hour, we were already in a cramp. After that, we won the game, and with one less player, we had more possession of the ball. However, we entered the match badly and unfortunately in the first five minutes we conceded that goal and we failed to equalize and turn it around”.

How did he see Zvezda today? “I don’t know what to say, to say that we are a better team or that we deserve more… Our eternal rival is still 16 points behind us, which is a huge gap. It is up to us to try to win the other matches. A new boss has also arrived professional staff, to get to know each other better and play with him”.

Did Partizan wake up? “Of course it’s late, we shouldn’t talk about it at all. 16 points is a huge difference, but I think that the second half is something that we should aim for and that should guide us, so that we look like that in the future. In many situations, luck should also and he looks to achieve something. Zvezda came in better than us, they scored a goal, and we turn to the match we play on Wednesday.”