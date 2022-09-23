Home World Statues of the “Three Goddesses of Beauty” on public display at Vatican Museums – Vatican News Vatican
Starting from September 22, the Vatican Museums will publicly display the earliest sculptures of the “Three Goddesses of Beauty and Benefit” for the first time.

(Vatican News Network)To commemorate the bicentenary of the death of Italian sculptor Antonio Canova, the Vatican Museums restored the most original statues of the “Three Graces”, which will be on display for the first time from September 22. Canova was appointed Director of the Artistic and Archaeological Heritage and Director of the Vatican Museums by Pope Pio VII in 1802. He is the undisputed master of neoclassical art. From 1812 to 1817, he recreated the “Three Goddesses of Beauty”, which is the best interpretation of these three mythological figures in ancient Greece and Rome.

“Tre Grazie” is the three symbols of all the good things in life in Greek and Roman classical mythology. The three girls with graceful body and arms in mythology span the long history of Greek and Roman art and literature. A source of inspiration for generations of painters and sculptors from the fifteenth century to the present.

The original “Three Goddesses of Beauty” is a marble work from the first half of the second century AD. The author is unknown, and the place where it was found is unknown. Acquired in 1815 during the priesthood of Pope Pius VII, it was briefly exhibited in the Braccio Nuovo. In 1932, the work was finally housed in the Mask Room of the Asylum-Clement House, where it was sealed and never seen in public.

