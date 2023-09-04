Stay Updated with the LEIDSA Lottery: Latest Results and How to Play

The LEIDSA lottery is gaining immense popularity in the Dominican Republic, with millions of dollars in prizes up for grabs every day. Whether you’re interested in participating in their giveaways or simply want to stay updated with the latest results, we have all the information you need.

The winning combination for today, Sunday, September 3, 2023, of the highly anticipated LEIDSA lottery has been announced. With over 500 million pesos (9 million dollars) in prizes to be distributed, the excitement is palpable. Looking ahead to the next draw, a total prize pool of 40 million dollars awaits the lucky winners, including 15 million dollars from Lotto, 100 million dollars fixed from Más, and 200 million dollars fixed from Supermás.

If you’re eager to know the winning numbers of the LEIDSA lottery, you’re in the right place. Here are the latest results for the different draws:

POOL ELECTRONIC PALLET – The winning numbers are: 35 04 55

SUPER KINO TV – The winning numbers are: 38 34 43 46 70 49 62 29 54 02 39 37 31 25 55 45 33 64 07 78

LOTTO POOL – The winning numbers are: 04 09 24 25 28

HIT THREE MORE – The winning numbers are: 22 18 41

To participate in playing LEIDSA, you must purchase a ticket from any authorized sales sites. Each ticket contains a set of numbers that you need to choose before the draw. The price of a LEIDSA ticket is RD$30.00 (0.50 US cents), and you can select as many plays as you prefer.

After selecting your numbers, hand over the ticket to the sales agent and receive a receipt in return. This receipt is crucial if you win, as it serves as proof to claim your prize.

To win a prize, you must match six numbers out of the 38 bowling pins that make up the draw. Additionally, winners with five, four, and three hits also receive cash prizes.

The LEIDSA draws take place daily at different times. The Quiniela Palé Electrónico draw starts at 2:55 PM (Eastern Time), while the Súper Kino TV draw occurs at 9:00 PM (Eastern Time). Both the Loto Pool and Pega Tres Más draws take place at various times throughout the day.

Súper Más, one of LEIDSA’s popular raffles, offers players the chance to win significant prizes. To participate, choose six numbers from 1 to 35 on your ticket. If all your selected numbers match, you win the jackpot. Secondary prizes are also available for players who guess five, four, or three numbers.

LOTO POOL, another exciting LEIDSA game, holds its draw every day from Monday to Friday at 8:55 PM and on Saturdays at 5:55 PM. To play, select six numbers from 1 to 36 and an additional number from 1 to 8. If you match all six main numbers and the additional number, you win the grand prize. Even if you don’t match all the numbers, there are still other prizes up for grabs based on the main numbers and bonus number you’ve guessed.

For those interested in the Super Kino TV raffle, the cost of each play is RD$25.00, and the draw takes place every day at 8:55 PM local time.

Lastly, there’s Súper Palé, a unique game that allows players to win the first prize in the Quiniela and Electronic Palé Draw as well as the first prize in the National Lottery Draw. With a minimum bet of RD$1, each peso wagered offers a chance to win RD$3,000 (54 dollars) in prize money.

For more information about the LEIDSA lottery, numbers, and updates, visit the official website.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

