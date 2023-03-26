by livesicilia.it – ​​4 seconds ago

1′ OF READING PALERMO – He broke the window of a car parked in via Montepellegrino in Palermo. While he was trying to start the car, however, he was blocked by two police cars. The protagonist is a Palermitan…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Stealing cars in broad daylight, 27-year-old in handcuffs appeared 4 seconds ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».