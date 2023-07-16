steal the show from mom Kate (radiant in emerald green)

Rome, 16 July 2023 – Kate Middleton a Wimbledon, radiant and sinuous in emerald green dress signed Roland Mouret, rewarded Alcaraz who made history. The Princess of Wales followed the final closely, always in the spotlight at least as much as the champions. But stealing the show is was Charlotte, in her first Wimbledon final.

Kate with little princes Charlotte and George

Little princes Charlotte and George watch out and have fun

Charlotte, 8 years old, who like her mother Kate sported sunglasses, showed up with a traditional blue floral dress, that’s also her favorite color. George, 9, wore a blue suit and tie instead.

Kate’s color

But why was Kate in emerald green? The explanation is simple, that is the color of Wimbledon together with purple. Between the two, there’s no doubt which one is the princess’ favorite. That the day before she had instead sported a Self-Portrait dress – one of her favorite brands of hers – in lime green. On her chest always the ribbon to remember that she is godmother of Wimbledon.

Prince George and military service

As always, the royals capture the media’s undivided attention. George is still a child but the English newspapers put themselves forward. And they write that will not be required to do military service before become king. Second in line to the throne, the young prince can skip this step if he wishes, thus breaking centuries of tradition.

