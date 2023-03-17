Home World Steam Deck is on offer to celebrate the first anniversary of the portable PC console – Multiplayer.it
Steam Deck for the first time ever it is available at discounted price from now until 18:00 on 23 March 2023. The promotion was launched by Valve to celebrate the first year of life of its console-portable PC.

All three Steam Deck versions are on offer with the 10% discount compared to their standard price. In particular:

  • Steam Deck with 64GB eMMC (plus case) is sold for 377.10 euros, instead of 419 euros
  • Steam Deck with 256GB NVMe SSD is sold for 494.10 euros, instead of 549 euros
  • Steam Deck with 512 GB NVMe SSD is sold for 611.10 euros, instead of 679.00 euros

If you are interested you can buy it from the official website, at this address. What do you think, will you take advantage of this promotion? If you are undecided, we suggest you read our Steam Deck review.

Also today was introduced a new feature of Steam Deck, which allows you to customize startup movies. These startup movies are available in the Steam Points store. You can see them all from here.

You can select them from Settings > Personalization. An option that uses a random cinematic when launching Steam Deck can also be enabled. Also, startup videos can be set also for Big Picture mode to the desktop.

