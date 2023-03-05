Stefan Bajčetić revealed that he looks up to Luka Modrić and hopes that one day he will reach the level of the Croatian ace.

Source: Profimedia

Stefan Bajčetić (18) plays for Liverpool and is one of the players who has received the most praise in recent times. Both from Jurgen Klopp, and from Mohamed Salah and his teammates. Given that his father Srđan was born in Serbia, he played for Red Star, he can play for the Serbian national team. While waiting for the reaction of Pixi and FSS, the young football player revealed that he is his idol Luka Modric.

He played against him and Real in the Champions League last Sunday, he suffered a convincing defeat (5:2) at “Anfield”, but at the same time he was able to learn a lot. He saw firsthand what the Croatian national team player knows.

“When you play against one of the best midfielders on the planet in the last decade then of course you learn from them. The experience from those big games is very important to me. Luka is very special, he is so calm on the ball, he doesn’t feel pressure at all. If you press him, he knows everything, he knows the environment perfectly and that really impressed me. I hope that one day I will be like Modrić“, said Bajčetić for “Times”.

Thiago Alcantara, an experienced Spanish footballer, took him under his wing in Liverpool and helped him a lot. “I just try to help the team whenever I can and learn as much as possible. I have to keep working hard. Why do I keep smiling? Because I didn’t expect everything to happen so quickly in my life. I accept everything of course, I do my best.”

Finally, he revealed what it’s like to work with a charismatic German coach. “Klopp sees me every day in training and keeps telling me to show confidence. I would say he likes the intensity with which I play. He wants me to continue with that, but at the same time to be calm when I have the ball at my feet“, concluded Bajčetić.