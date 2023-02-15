Stefan Bajčetić was born in Vig, and has been living in Liverpool for several years.

Izvor: YouTube/SkySport/Screenshot

The talented footballer Stefan Bajčetić (18) delighted Jurgen Klopp, the fans, and his teammates with extremely mature games for Liverpool in the previous weeks. Bajčetić came to the fore after the desperate games of the “reds” midfield, above all the unconvincing Fabinho, so that even the “bald beard” managed to become one of the most important players, as the great Mohamed Salah told him in the interview after the match between Liverpool and Everton (2:0).

“He likes to slide? Uh… Great player, great man, and since he’s been playing for us – he’s Liverpool’s best player. He works a lot. His confidence is incredible.”said Mohamed Salah and embarrassed Stefan Bajčetić who was next to him, so the potential representative of Serbia got confused.

And when he spoke, fans noticed that he has a cute accent. There has been a discussion on social networks whether he has a more pronounced Spanish accent or a “Scouser” speech, typical of people living in Liverpool.

“It’s great to hear, it’s Mohamed Salah, one of the best footballers in the history of Liverpool. It’s great to hear a legend talking about you like that. I like to slide in, I play with a lot of confidence… I would say this was my best game, we played we’re a derby and we hope to continue like that. It’s crazy what’s happening to me, a year ago I was playing for a youth team, so I’m enjoying everything.” said a smiling Stefan Bajčetić.

See also Gravel and stones against Trudeau in the electoral campaign

Stefan Bajčetić speaks English Izvor: YouTube/The Sideline Scoop

Let’s remind you, Stefan is the son of Srđan Bajčetić, a former football player of Red Star, and he was born in Vigo, a small town in Spain where his father played for Celta. He has dual citizenship and played for the U18 national team of Spain, while now he is fighting to become a member of the Serbian national team.



“Stefan was born and raised in Spain. He has stronger ties to Spain than to Serbia. You never know what can happen in the future, but that decision was not made out of self-interest.”said Srđan Bajčetić recently for “Marka”.

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!