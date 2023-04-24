Stefan Dragojlović horoscope from April 24 to 30, 2023 | Magazine | Horoscope

This is the week of the number eight, and astrologer and numerologist Stefan Dragojlović reveals what it brings us.

Mercury retrograde has begun, that famous period in which nothing goes wrong. It will last until May 15, 2023, but judging by the words of astrologer and numerologist Stefan Dragojlović, we worry in vain. In the show “150 minutes” on Prva, he explained that retrograde Mercury does not bring “any blackness”, as well as that we should focus on the week ahead. She is number eight and brings good news!

“It’s a good week. This is my number, I adore it, it’s the symbolism of the Phoenix. The eight has good and slightly difficult moments because the eight is the law of justice and the law of the Universe and they always have to be balanced. Now everyone will think how they arrive money, but it’s not quite like that. The eight is a guardian angel, but we have to remember that in the 21st century the law of karma has reduced to 24 hours, and the eighth house rules Scorpio. actions, they will be called to justify themselves. Eight is the law of justice, so with all aspects in Taurus, it will hit where money is problematic. The advice is to be honest, not to cheat and not mess around,” the astrologer explained and added:

“Eight is the fulfillment of a wishbecause we have two circles that when we turn, we get the infinity sign. If in the previous period we worked a lot, tried hard, gave our best, this week we will get a reward, everything we wanted. We will be really happy. For those who do not have major problems, it will be a quiet week, a week of sports, people will start exercising. Planets in Taurus will bring us more abundance of sweets, food, we will relax more and we will gain a little weight. The eight is the symbol of Mars and he will want to include physical activity,” said Dragojlović and revealed that money is coming this week!

“We will get money, there will be a very good connection with managers, businessmen, architects, bankers, people who work with large sums of money,” said Dragojlović.

Mercury retrograde

Stefan Dragojlović pointed out that there is no need to be afraid of retrograde Mercury.

“Every time a planet is retrograde, it carries the symbolism of Neptune. It means that something cannot be seen very well and requires meditation, so that we don’t fall. Mercury in Taurus will encourage everyone, but not anyone. People believe more in what they hear and that’s why there is fear. We will live normally and naturally, but the very symbolism of Mercury in Taurus can bring problems with money. We should pay attention to forgetting our wallets,” said Dragojlović and added:

“It lasts until May 15th, but we shouldn’t be afraid of it. Mercury is a minor planet and indicates mental capacity, our thinking. I think an unnecessary fuss is made about it, because Mercury has to make huge aspects for it to be a problem. It’s no tragedy, no blackness. Forget about it, live quite normally. This is good for renovation, for buying a new wardrobe, to change the hairstyle. Guardian code 1786, write it down somewhere and you’ll be calm,” the numerologist explained.

