Astrologer and numerologist Stefan Dragojlović revealed what week in number one brings us.

Perfect days for work are ahead! That’s what astrologer and numerologist Stefan Dragojlović says in the show “150 minutes” on Prva. As he advises, this week is ideal for business success. Offers will come from all sides, so it’s important not to miss them. However, we have to be careful about one thing.

“The unit symbolizes the beginning and awakening. So, first of all, we will have a working week. This is the week of business, it is the best for everyone who is successful in business, but also for people who work for someone. People who are not working will find a job, this week they should start as much as possible. This is not only a week of beginnings, but also a week of good circumstances. You have to be neat, tidy, because from now until the weekend you will have countless opportunities, wherever you appear. You will meet a person who can be very important for business. You will have a good reputation, you will have good communication, everything comes unexpectedly,” said Dragojlović and revealed the best days:

“Numerological guardian code is 3719and those are good circumstances wherever we appear. Today and Sunday will be the best days. We have another symbolism, which is that very good contracts will be signed this week. Wherever trade is concerned, everything will be fantastic. This week we can turn everything to our advantage, whatever we do. All options come into play. The three in the biorhythm says that your phone will ring constantly, you will receive messages, emails. So the connection will be good with other people,” the numerologist explained.

When it comes to love, sparks follow in a business environment.

“Love is generally an interesting topic this week, as it will again be related to work. This is the week when emotional sparks will appear at work. It is possible that new colleagues will arrive, which will cause butterflies in the stomach. This is the Sunday of the Sun, we will all be happy and smiling,” said Stefan Dragojlović.

Venus entered Taurus, and Mars entered Cancer

“I prefer the numerological part, because astrologically we have to explain Mars in Cancer, which is in decline, and we love it when it is in a good sign. Mars in Cancer is not liked by many, but people do not know that Cancer is a sign that speaks about our emotions, about our heart. Because of Mars we have to grasp other symbolism, it is a spiritual warrior. It is the energy of strength and soul. Mars in Cancer is sometimes in practice stronger than Mars in Capricorn which all astrologers glorify,” said the numerologist, then looked back on Venus which is in its seat:

“Venus in Taurus fixes things because Venus is in the headquarters and it is a picture of our kitchen. We will live in abundance, that is one ease of living. We will enjoy food, new clothes, new hairstyle. Venus in Taurus can bring obesity, but it depends on the individual horoscope and other aspects. All in all, this week we focus on work, good opportunities and we should take care of what we do. There will be plenty of people who do not wish us well, because everything is forgiven, but success is not. There can be a lot of jealousy, so be careful with whom you build trust. Evil tongues can get you into conflicts“, warned Stefan Dragojlović.

