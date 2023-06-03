Stefan Karić in a Porsche | Fun

Stefan Karić, a former member of the Cooperative who was in custody for violence against Nataša Šavija, posted a video on Instagram

Stefan Karić, a former member of Zadruga who was released a few days ago from detention where he was held for a month for inflicting serious physical injuries on Natasa Šavija, angered his followers with the latest video on Instagram.

On the same day that Karić was released from custody, he gave an interview in which he admitted that “he slapped Natasa after kicking her” and said that “she doesn’t know what happened to her eye“.

Now he posted a video from an expensive Porsche while driving around the city and listening to music, which did not go down well with the majority of followers who condemned him for the violence against the starlet.

Due to Nataša’s accusations that he beat her and broke her cheekbone, which completely deformed her face and endangered her eye, Karić was in custody in Sremska Mitrovica. He was released from detention two days ago, before the expiration of the 30-day period.

