Stefan Lazarevic misses the goal in the Partizan Zvezda derby in the final of the ABA League Sport

It was one of the decisive moments of the derby between Partizan and Crvena zvezda Meridianbet

He is a partisan beat Red Star Meridianbet and in the second game of the final series of the ABA playoffs, and the fighting duel of the “eternal” was also marked by a missed shot by the wing basketball player of the red and white, Stefan Lazarevic. In an important moment of the match, when Zvezda tried to get closer to possession, he missed a clean shot, which was such a likely opportunity that Željko Obradović had already looked at the scoreboard to ask for a time-out. However, Lazarevic did not score, the score remained 70:65 for Partizan, and Danilo Andušić, Janis Papapetru and Matijas Lesor quickly “unstuck” the black and whites to a 78:69 lead. Lazarević lost one ball after that move, so coach Duško Ivanović took him out of the game.

After the game, the head of the red and white team defended his player: “Missing a shot is an integral part of the game. It looks easy, but sometimes it’s difficult to hit, even though it seems impossible. Let’s not think it’s easy. From the audience, yes, but it’s not just like that. But I hope we will hit those goals in the next game,” said the Montenegrin coach.

The third match of the final is scheduled for Sunday in the “Aleksandar Nikolić” hall, and the host will be Crvena zvezda Meridianbet.