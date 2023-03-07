Home World Stefan Mitrović was not invited to the Serbian national team Sport
World

The experienced footballer was not on the list of coach Dragan Stojković and probably finished his representative career.

The Serbian national football team will gather at the end of March for the start of the European Championship qualifiers, and coach Dragan Stojković Pixi today announced the extended list of players which he is counting on for the matches against Lithuania and Montenegro. There are as many as 36 players on the list of selectors, and among them there is no player who was the hero of the previous qualifications – the ones that took Serbia to Qatar.

After nine years in the national team Stefan Mitrović (32) left him somewhat quietly., a stopper who made his debut for the national team back in May 2014 against Panama. The selector’s decision was probably influenced by the age of the experienced footballer, as it is clear that Serbia will start the new cycle with a rejuvenated team, as well as his role in the Getafe team this season. In the current Primera season, Mitrović played 14 matches, but after returning from the World Cup, he spent only six minutes on the field

This development of the situation indicates that Mitrović and Getafe could part ways at the end of the season, although the Serbian defender has a contract for the next season as well. He is currently not in the club’s plans, and that only followed on from Stefan Mitrović’s very bad performance during the World Cup in Qatar. Although one of the most experienced in the team, he only spent 34 minutes on the pitch and during that period Cameroon scored twice to turn around the second match of the group stage.

Mitrović entered against Cameroon to replace the injured Strahinja Pavlović, and in that meeting we did not see the characteristic level of play that he has shown for years in the national team. It will be remembered that Mitrović became a hero of Serbia when he dealt with Albanian football players in Humska who wanted to display the flag of “Greater Albania” that was hanging from a drone. He was also a hero when he “pulled out” Cristiano Ronaldo’s shot from the goal, which later led to Belgrade’s draw against Portugal and the chance to secure a place in Lisbon with a win. Serbia managed to do it, and that’s why – thanks, Stefan!

This is the list of coach Dragan Stojković, with a note that he will “shorten” it before the gathering of the national team.

Goalkeepers: Vanja Milinković-Savić, Predrag Rajković, Marko Dmitrović, Vladan Kovačević, Dragan Rosić

Defenders: Nikola Milenković, Strahinja Eraković, Erhan Mašović, Nemanja Stojić, Strahinja Pavlović, Miloš Veljković, Srđan Babić

Midfield: Nemanja Gudelj, Filip Kostić, Vladimir Lučić, Mihailo Ristic, Filip Mladenović, Ivan Ilić, Uroš Račić, Saša Lukić, Marko Grujić, Nemanja Maksimović, Andrija Živković, Nemanja Radonjić, Darko Lazović, Veljko Simić, Stefan Mitrović, Filip Đuričić , Sergej Milinković-Savić, Dušan Tadić, Lazar Samardžić

Attack: Nikola Štulić, Aleksandar Mitrović, Luka Jović, Dušan Vlahović, Dejan Joveljić

We remind you that the Serbian national team’s qualification for the European Championship in Germany in 2024 begins with a match against Lithuania at the “Rajko Mitić” stadium. That match is scheduled for March 24 at 8:45 p.m., while Serbian footballers will visit Podgorica three days later and play the second qualifying match against Montenegro. This group also includes the selections of Hungary and Bulgaria, and the two first-placed teams will secure placement at EURO 2024.

