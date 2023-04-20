Stefan Radu built muscles in the gym | Sport

Ćiro Imobile entered the gym with a bandaged hand, and everyone else was amazed by another player – who lacks nothing!

Source: Profimedia

Lazio striker Ciro Immobili he experienced serious traffic accident, but fortunately he passed without serious consequences. On Wednesday afternoon, he visited his teammates at training in the gym, told them what happened, received their support, and in the picture from the training, many were surprised to see one of his teammates, Stefan Radu (36).

The Romanian football player, who will turn 37 in October, lost his place in the team a long time ago, but apparently he is the best in the gym during that time, because he has built a muscular body atypical for a football player. With this kind of appearance and with this much muscle mass, it’s hard to imagine an experienced defender chasing opponents in his 15th year at the club. Some remember him as a thinner player and will surely be amazed when they see how he looks now:

Stefan Radu has been a Lazio player since 2008, when he came from his native Dinamo Bucharest, with whom he was a hit in the UEFA Cup in the 2006/07 season. He moved to Rome more than 15 years ago for only one million euros and became one of the club’s longest-serving soldiers, for which he played as many as 426 games, scoring eight goals and providing 21 assists.