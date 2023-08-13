Stefan Šajin suspended for life | Sport

After the investigation launched by FIBA, the epilogue came that Stefan Šajin was suspended for life.

Source: MN PRESS

Serbian basketball player Stefan Šajin (30) was banned from playing basketball for life, reports “Sports Journal”. FIBA has been “combing” Serbian basketball players for some time after reporting that they participated in irregularities, and unofficially Šajin was also found guilty of the accusation and because of that he was suspended for all time.

Šajin is a wing center who was born in Pancevo in 1993 and during his career played for Spartak Subotica, Zemun Mladost, Dinamik, Vojvodina, Šriljevo, CSM Media… At the time when the official investigation was launched, Stefan Šajin was a member Vojvodina, however, the disputed events regarding match-fixing did not happen when he was playing for Serbian clubs, while it was not specified when it happened.

Apart from Šajin, among those suspected by FIBA ​​of match-fixing was Saša Avramović, with the fact that there is no information about him as to whether this was proven during the process.

“It is true that we were informed by FIBA ​​about the suspension of the player from Novi Sad Vojvodina. After receiving the complete documentation, Stefan Šajin was suspended, he was sanctioned with a ban from playing. The whole case is confidential and sensitive and I would not like to talk about the details. What I can only confirm is that the disputed events are in no way connected with the Basketball League of Serbia, but with one league in the region.” Aleksandar Grujin said before the Serbian Basketball League sentencing.