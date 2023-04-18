Home » Stefano Pioli ordered a coffee at the match against Napoli | Sports
World

Stefano Pioli ordered a coffee at the match against Napoli | Sports

by admin
Stefano Pioli ordered a coffee at the match against Napoli | Sports

Stefano Pioli ordered a coffee at the match against Napoli.

Source: Profimedia

Milan came to Naples with a goal advantage from the first match in the Champions League, and the coach of the visitors Stephen Pioli he seems to have found a way to relax his players before the return match. The head coach of “Rossonera” ordered coffee before the start of the match! A picture that went around the world very quickly. While everyone was “on pins and needles” and under pressure, he looked like the most relaxed man on the planet.

The Italian ordered a coffee, probably some espresso, and sipped it on the bench while the stands at the “Diego Armando Maradona” stadium were probably “burning” around him and while the tension slowly grew. Looks like he made the right move, since he did his team had the advantage after the first 45 minutes.

The goal for Milan’s lead was scored by Olivier Giroud, although much greater credit for that goal belongs to Rafael Leau. He is ran more than 50 meters and employed the Frenchman.

See also  US $ 2 lottery ticket wins 1.28 billion mega jackpot

You may also like

Fox settles with Dominion over allegations of fraud...

Volleyball: women’s playoffs, Conegliano beats Busto and goes...

Two-year-old boy sneaks into the White House park:...

Putin, Zelensky inspect Ukrainian theater

Bandai Namco shows us the gameplay of Park...

Two-year-old boy manages to sneak into the White...

Rancid return with single “Tomorrow Never Comes”

Who bears the expenses of the coronation of...

16갴ǹ ˿ _йҾŻ

They smash the window and steal cigarettes and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy