Stefano Pioli ordered a coffee at the match against Napoli | Sports

Stefano Pioli ordered a coffee at the match against Napoli.

Source: Profimedia

Milan came to Naples with a goal advantage from the first match in the Champions League, and the coach of the visitors Stephen Pioli he seems to have found a way to relax his players before the return match. The head coach of “Rossonera” ordered coffee before the start of the match! A picture that went around the world very quickly. While everyone was “on pins and needles” and under pressure, he looked like the most relaxed man on the planet.

The Italian ordered a coffee, probably some espresso, and sipped it on the bench while the stands at the “Diego Armando Maradona” stadium were probably “burning” around him and while the tension slowly grew. Looks like he made the right move, since he did his team had the advantage after the first 45 minutes.

The goal for Milan’s lead was scored by Olivier Giroud, although much greater credit for that goal belongs to Rafael Leau. He is ran more than 50 meters and employed the Frenchman.