Stefano Subioli, the Campus doctor died in an accident on the Appian Way: motorbike crashed into a car

Access the Premium article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

More blood on the streets of the capital and the province. This time the tragedy took place in the Castelli Romani where a motorcyclist lost his life. Stefano Subioli,…

More blood on the streets of the capital and the province. This time the tragedy took place in the Castelli Romani where a motorcyclist lost his life. Stephen Subioli, this is the name of the victim, Roman, was 51 years old. Resident in Albano, he was a doctor of the Biomedical Campus, with a passion for the sea and scuba diving.

Collision between cars on the Casilina in Anagni, two injured and some discomfort for the road system

The fatal accident yesterday afternoon on the Appian Way, near Colle Picchione, in the territory of the municipality of Castel Gandolfo, on the border with the territory of Marino. Shortly after 4 pm, the professional, driving a Kawasaki 800 motorcycle, was traveling in the direction of Albano, when, at kilometer 22.000, he collided with a Honda Civic, whose driver is a 30-year-old from Marino. The impact was very violent: the doctor died instantly. The rescue attempts of the 118 personnel were in vain and desperate. The victim’s conditions immediately appeared very serious and the resuscitation operations proved useless.

The carabinieri of the nearby company of Castel Gandolfo intervened on the spot, busy for hours to ascertain the exact dynamics of the tragic accident. Based on the first investigations, the car, which came from via di Colle Picchione, entered the main road, precisely the via Appia, overwhelming the motorcyclist. The road was closed in both directions and the traffic, particularly intense in the area also due to the visitors, who yesterday chose to spend the day in the Castelli Romani, was diverted to alternative roads. In the area affected by the clash and in the neighboring streets there were major slowdowns, especially on via dei Laghi. Unfortunately that stretch of road is sadly known for numerous fatal accidents.

Exactly at kilometer 22,500, with a similar dynamic, on November 29, 2022, another motorcyclist lost his life after his scooter crashed into a Jeep Renegade coming from the opposite direction. There was nothing they could do for the 26-year-old from Marino.

The death of Subioli is added to the tragic list of centaurs who died in the territory of the Castelli Romani. A sad record that last year recorded 5 victims on the roads due to accidents that occurred in the space of just two weeks between Genzano, Rocca di Papa, Velletri and Albano.

Read the full article

on The Messenger