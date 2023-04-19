Steinmeier “asks for forgiveness” for Germany at the Warsaw Ghetto. At the anniversary also Duda and Herzog

Berlin – “I apologize” for the Nazi atrocities in the Warsaw Ghetto, for the deportations of 250,000 Jews, for the bloody repression of the revolt that began exactly eighty years ago. During the commemoration of the most famous Jewish insurrection of the Second World War, Frank Walter Steinmeier he apologized “for the crimes committed here by the Germans”. He is the first German President of the Republic to participate in the anniversary in Poland.

In 1970 another German Social Democrat, the chancellor Willy Brandt, had broken the ceremonial with a spontaneous gesture that had moved the world. He had suddenly knelt in front of the memorial, and remained for a few seconds with his head bowed, in silence. A gesture that was interpreted as a request for forgiveness from an entire population, the German one. Since then the ghetto has also become a symbol of the appeasement between Germany and Poland. The following year, Brandt won the Nobel Peace Prize.

Steinmeier met with some survivors of the holocaust before reaching the ghetto together with Polish president Andrzej Duda and their Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog. In addition to recalling “the crimes against humanity of the Shoah, meticulously planned and carried out by the Germans” against the Jewish people and the “unimaginable atrocities” inflicted on the Jews of the Warsaw ghetto, “persecuted, enslaved, murdered”, the head of state German wanted to thank Poland “for the forgiveness it has granted us”.



Warsaw, the three presidents Steinmeier, Herzog and Duda (Germany, Israel and Poland) with bowed heads in front of the memorial of the ghetto uprising, which took place in 1943 (reuters)

Followed by the controversy over the choice to assign ad Angela Merkel the Grand Cross, Steinmeier also wanted to reiterate that the famous motto of the Germany of the rubble and the end of Nazism, “never again”, also means that “there cannot exist, in Europe, an aggressive war like that of Russia against the ‘Ukraine”. Before the ceremony of the Grand Cross, the Faz had titled, ironically, “a prize for two”. The German conservative newspaper had insinuated that Steinmeier had awarded the former chancellor to acquit himself of the accusations of “appeasement” of Russia. Steinmeier, as Merkel’s foreign minister, was the main architect of the Minsk agreements signed by Moscow and Kiev after the annexation of Crimea nine years ago.