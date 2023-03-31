Rosedaughter of the vocalist of Depeche Mode, David Gahan, released his first teaser from the album and single “Muddled Man” late last year. The single played with industrial synth-pop, erratic sounds and R&B. Now, the artist has revealed the details behind her debut, “Eyes Of Glass”.

With a release date scheduled for this coming May 19 and through KRO Records, “Eyes Of Glass” It already has three advance songs, “Muddled Man”, “Angel” and “Faithful”, which can be heard through the different digital platforms.

According to Rose, seeks to “communicate ideas through storytelling. Whether it’s moving images or music.” The artist adds: “Take yourself out of the place you are in for a moment to become something bigger than yourself. Or sink deep into a feeling you may not understand or have no answers for.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

