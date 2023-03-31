Home World Stella Rose, daughter of Dave Gahan, proves her worth as an artist
World

Stella Rose, daughter of Dave Gahan, proves her worth as an artist

by admin
Stella Rose, daughter of Dave Gahan, proves her worth as an artist

Rosedaughter of the vocalist of Depeche Mode, David Gahan, released his first teaser from the album and single “Muddled Man” late last year. The single played with industrial synth-pop, erratic sounds and R&B. Now, the artist has revealed the details behind her debut, “Eyes Of Glass”.

With a release date scheduled for this coming May 19 and through KRO Records, “Eyes Of Glass” It already has three advance songs, “Muddled Man”, “Angel” and “Faithful”, which can be heard through the different digital platforms.

According to Rose, seeks to “communicate ideas through storytelling. Whether it’s moving images or music.” The artist adds: “Take yourself out of the place you are in for a moment to become something bigger than yourself. Or sink deep into a feeling you may not understand or have no answers for.”

See also  The cumulative number of confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in Myanmar exceeds 290,000

You may also like

Udinese Market | Marino runs for cover and...

«The spy allegations are ridiculous»- Corriere TV

Reddit discussion about the ugliest cities | Info

Damien Jurado, critic of Sometimes You Hurt The...

«I wish you the best»- TV Courier

Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial is over

The New Pornographers, crítica de su disco Continue...

The chaos in Israel and the final victory...

Japan has announced the imposition of limits on...

Il Cielo Itinerante, the third edition of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy