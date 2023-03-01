Stellantis announced yesterday that it will invest a total of $155 million in three facilities in Kokomo, Indiana, to produce new electric drive modules (EDMs) that will power electric vehicles that will be assembled in North America in order to achieve the goal of covering 50% of sales in the United States with battery electric vehicles by 2030.

With more than 25 battery electric vehicle (BEV) launches planned in the United States between now and 2030, Kokomo-manufactured EDMs will be integrated into vehicles based on the STLA Large and STLA Frame platforms. The EDM represents a complete solution for electric propulsion and consists of three main components – electric motor, power electronics and transmission – enclosed in a single module in order to offer better performance and range at competitive costs. The new optimized EDM will allow each platform to achieve up to 500 miles (800 kilometers) of range.

The investments will concern the Indiana Transmission, Kokomo Transmission and Kokomo Casting plants. The gearbox cover will be stamped at the Kokomo Casting Plant and machined at the Kokomo Transmission Plant. Gear machining and final assembly will take place at the Indiana Transmission Plant. The start of production is expected in the third quarter of 2024, after the conversion of the plants. The investment will make it possible to maintain over 265 jobs in the three plants.