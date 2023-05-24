Home » STELLANTIS Allocated 1 million euros to support Emilia Romagna hit by floods and landslides – News
World

STELLANTIS Allocated 1 million euros to support Emilia Romagna hit by floods and landslides – News

by admin
STELLANTIS Allocated 1 million euros to support Emilia Romagna hit by floods and landslides – News

The Stellantis brand launches an important signal of solidarity in a very delicate moment for some regions of Italy.

In fact, it has decided to allocate 1 million euros to the Agency for Territorial Security and Civil Protection of the Emilia-Romagna Region, thus joining the regional fundraising to support the populations and communities of Emilia-Romagna hard hit by the floods and recent landslides.

Attention to people and the environment are two fundamental pillars for Stellantis, so the donated resources will be used, with the coordination of local authorities, to help the population, with a specific focus on environmental and hydrogeological recovery activities in hard-hit areas. affected by the bad weather of the past few days.

See also  Northern Ireland, Sinn Féin in the lead. O'Neill sees the turning point: "She's been waiting for a lifetime"

You may also like

Advanced black?Hua Chunying posted another comparison chart comment...

the video released by the police station

Weather forecast for May 24 | weather forecast

Brazil declares 6 months of bird flu emergency....

Hot Q&A: What is the impact of Russia-Ukraine...

MAN TRUCK AND BUS The initiative together with...

Amazon Prime Gaming: 8 more free games announced...

The governor of Belgorod urges citizens not to...

Zelensky’s special plane arranged for the CCP? G7...

Zoran Mamić dropped the lawsuit against Vojko V...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy