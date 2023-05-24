STELLANTIS Allocated 1 million euros to support Emilia Romagna hit by floods and landslides – News

The Stellantis brand launches an important signal of solidarity in a very delicate moment for some regions of Italy.

In fact, it has decided to allocate 1 million euros to the Agency for Territorial Security and Civil Protection of the Emilia-Romagna Region, thus joining the regional fundraising to support the populations and communities of Emilia-Romagna hard hit by the floods and recent landslides.

Attention to people and the environment are two fundamental pillars for Stellantis, so the donated resources will be used, with the coordination of local authorities, to help the population, with a specific focus on environmental and hydrogeological recovery activities in hard-hit areas. affected by the bad weather of the past few days.