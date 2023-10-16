Home » STELLANTIS Federico Goyret appointed Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Citroën – Companies
STELLANTIS Federico Goyret appointed Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Citroën

STELLANTIS Federico Goyret appointed Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Citroën

Federico Goyret has been appointed Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications of the Citroën Brand, effective 1 September 2023. He reports to Thierry Koskas, CEO of the Citroën Brand and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer of Stellantis.

Federico Goyret has over 19 years of international experience in the automotive sector. Joining Ford Motor Company in 2004, he held various roles in sales, marketing and strategic planning.

In 2012 he joined Renault in Argentina as Group Brand Manager and in 2015 he became Chief Marketing Officer of the brand. In 2017 he was appointed Chief Marketing Officer of Renault in Brazil. Since 2021, he has been Chief Marketing & Communications Officer of Jive Investments, an international asset management company based in Brazil.

Federico Goyret graduated in Engineering from the University of Buenos Aires and holds postgraduate qualifications in International Business from HEC Montreal, INSEAD and Berlin School of Creative Leadership.

In his new role as SVP Marketing and Communications at Citroën, Federico Goyret will be responsible for consolidating the global image of the Citroën brand, driving creative excellence, orchestrating product launches and ensuring that all marketing and communications give strength to the business, are aligned with the strategic plan and, ultimately, increase the value of the brand.

“The appointment of Federico Goyret is exciting: he will be able to bring a new perspective to Citroën’s marketing and communications. His international career and experience in sales and marketing will help advance the image of the Citroën brand. I am really pleased to welcome Federico to the Citroën family,” said Thierry Koskas, CEO of the Citroën brand and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer of Stellantis.

