The new Ram 1500 REV 2025 (in the photo), the first full-electric battery-electric light pick-up from Ram Truck, after the official presentation yesterday, today makes its debut at the New York International Auto Show . In the coming years, the Ram range will offer customers electrified solutions with advanced and revolutionary technologies.

The 2025 version of the Ram 1500 REV will offer customers two full-electric options, including a standard 168 kWh battery pack with a targeted range of up to 350 miles (563 km) and an optional large 229 kWh battery pack with a targeted range of up to 500 miles (805 km). Either way, range can be increased by up to 110 miles (177 km) in approximately 10 minutes with 800 VDC fast charging up to 350 kW, offering customers quick and convenient charging solutions.

Two-way vehicle-to-vehicle, vehicle-to-household and vehicle-to-grid charging allows the Ram 1500 REV to charge another Stellantis battery electric vehicle or provide power to the grid. In keeping with Ram’s mission to make life easier for customers, the pickup can also be used to power a home during a thunderstorm, run an outdoor party, or power a field or construction site. A power panel in the trunk can provide up to 7.2 kW, while a power panel in the trunk can provide up to 3.6 kW.