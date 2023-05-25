STELLANTIS Investment in Lyten for lithium-sulfur batteries for EV – Companies

Stellantis NV and Lyten, Inc. Announce Stellantis Venture Capital Fund, Stellantis Ventures, Has Invested in Lyten to Accelerate Commercialization of Lyten 3D Graphene™ Applications for the Mobility Industry, Including Lithium-Sulfur Battery for EV LytCell™, lightweight composite materials and new onboard sensing systems.

Unlike traditional lithium-ion batteries, Lyten’s lithium-sulfur batteries do not use nickel, cobalt or manganese, resulting in an estimated carbon footprint that is 60% lower than the best batteries currently available.

Raw material sourcing and manufacturing for lithium-sulfur batteries can occur locally, in North America and Europe, reinforcing regional sovereignty. This technology will address the needs of companies looking for lightweight, energy-dense batteries that are not at risk of supply chain disruptions.

Lyten, a pioneer in the use of three-dimensional (3D) graphene, will leverage the unique tunability of this material to improve vehicle performance and customer experience, while advancing the decarbonization of the transportation sector.

Lyten’s tunable materials platform has demonstrated significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and will advance the transition to sustainable mobility. Currently, Lyten’s lithium-sulfur battery technologies, composite materials and sensors will initially be manufactured at its 13,000-square-foot facility in Silicon Valley.