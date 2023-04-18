STELLANTIS / MXGP Pietramurata: RAM raises the curtain on 1500 TRX Havoc Edition – Companies

On the occasion of the fourth round of the 2023 MXGP Championship, held on the Pietramurata (TN) circuit, RAM presented the brand’s new “flaghship” model, the 1500 TRX Havoc Edition, to the European public. The high-performance model began to be marketed in the United States in the first quarter of this 2023. Characterized by an exclusive Baja Yellow exterior color and distinguished by a variety of extreme choices for an out of the ordinary customization, this version of the RAM 1500 TRX is produced in limited edition.

RAM Europe presented the product live to the press, through a Brand event that allowed invited journalists to live a unique experience, with an immersive walkaround around the car to discover every detail, followed by a drive experience through which to test all the power of the 6.2 liter HEMI® V-8 engine and a special emotional drive inside the race circuit. An experience that sealed the double partnership of RAM, official partner of the MXGP Championship for 2023 and still alongside the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team for this season: in fact Tony Cairoli also took part in the event, starting this year Team Manager of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team.

A presentation that made an already special day even more unforgettable for RAM, partner of the team also for this 2023. The victory of Andrea Adamo with the second position of Liam Everts thus sealed the perfect day for the granite Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team . In the MXGP category Jeffrey Herlings conquers the third position despite the crash in the first heat.

The next round of the Championship is scheduled for Sunday 30 April at the Agueda circuit in Portugal.