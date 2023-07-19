Home » STELLANTIS New strategy for semiconductors to guarantee supplies – Companies
World

STELLANTIS New strategy for semiconductors to guarantee supplies – Companies

by admin
STELLANTIS New strategy for semiconductors to guarantee supplies – Companies

Stellantis is adopting a diversified strategy to manage and secure the long-term supply of microchips, essential components in the automotive sector.

Developed by a cross-functional team, the strategy was created through a rigorous assessment of customer needs for advanced technology capabilities and a strong focus on delivering on the goals defined in the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 plan.

And it includes: the implementation of a database of semiconductors to provide full transparency on the content; systematic risk assessment to proactively avoid and remove legacy components; long-term chip-level demand forecasting to support supply agreements with chipmakers and silicon smelters; the implementation and enforcement of a Green List to reduce chip diversity and, in the event of future chip shortages, to allow Stellantis to control allocations; and direct procurement of critical components from manufacturers, including a long-term guarantee of chip supply.

Stellantis works with strategic partners in the semiconductor industry such as Infineon, NXP® Semiconductors, onsemi and Qualcomm, to further enhance its new cutting-edge STLA technologies and platforms. In addition, Stellantis is working with aiMotive and SiliconAuto to develop its own differentiated semiconductors in the future. To date, Stellantis has entered into a partnership for the supply of semiconductors for a purchase value of over 10 billion euros until 2030.

See also  Jakov Blagaić after the match fighter Široki Brijeg | Sport

You may also like

The rare protest of Afghan women against the...

Communal officials in Serbia write fines for too...

Connected Health Plan, Vodafone has connected the Bari...

President López Obrador Exposes Blatant Corruption in Construction...

WhatsApp down, doesn’t work on smartphones and web...

An explosion collapsed part of a road in...

Explosions In The Sky will present “End” in...

Patrick Zaki, the three and a half years...

Fighters in Jenin protest PA crackdown on armed...

TIM, the result of the offers to buy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy