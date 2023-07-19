STELLANTIS New strategy for semiconductors to guarantee supplies – Companies

Stellantis is adopting a diversified strategy to manage and secure the long-term supply of microchips, essential components in the automotive sector.

Developed by a cross-functional team, the strategy was created through a rigorous assessment of customer needs for advanced technology capabilities and a strong focus on delivering on the goals defined in the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 plan.

And it includes: the implementation of a database of semiconductors to provide full transparency on the content; systematic risk assessment to proactively avoid and remove legacy components; long-term chip-level demand forecasting to support supply agreements with chipmakers and silicon smelters; the implementation and enforcement of a Green List to reduce chip diversity and, in the event of future chip shortages, to allow Stellantis to control allocations; and direct procurement of critical components from manufacturers, including a long-term guarantee of chip supply.

Stellantis works with strategic partners in the semiconductor industry such as Infineon, NXP® Semiconductors, onsemi and Qualcomm, to further enhance its new cutting-edge STLA technologies and platforms. In addition, Stellantis is working with aiMotive and SiliconAuto to develop its own differentiated semiconductors in the future. To date, Stellantis has entered into a partnership for the supply of semiconductors for a purchase value of over 10 billion euros until 2030.

