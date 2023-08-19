STELLANTIS Over $100 Million Investment for Geothermal Lithium Production – Companies

Stellantis, through Stellantis NV and Controlled Thermal Resources Holdings Inc. (CTR), is investing over 100 million dollars to continue the development of CTR’s Hell’s Kitchen project, the largest in the world dedicated to geothermal lithium, which will make it possible to produce up to 300,000 tons of lithium carbonate equivalent per year.

The lithium produced in Hell’s Kitchen will allow Stellantis BEV vehicles to access the incentives provided by the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

The companies also extended their initial supply agreement, so that CTR is now committed to supplying up to 65,000 tons of lithium hydroxide for batteries (LHM) per year over the ten-year term of the agreement. The new agreement incorporates the original contract, signed in June 2022, which provided for the supply of up to 25,000 tonnes of LHM per year.

CTR’s Hell’s Kitchen project, in Imperial County, California, involves the extraction of lithium from geothermal brines using energy from renewable sources and steam to obtain truly “green” lithium products for batteries in a totally integrated process. This eliminates the need for brine evaporation ponds, open pit mining and the use of fossil fuels to process lithium.

As part of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, Stellantis announced the goal of reaching 100% of the sales mix with passenger cars BEVs in Europe and 50% with passenger cars and light commercial vehicles BEVs in the United States by 2030.

To meet these commercial goals, the Company is securing approximately 400 GWh of battery capacity, supported by six battery manufacturing facilities in North America and Europe. Stellantis is working to become a zero-carbon company by 2038, with single-digit percentage offsetting of remaining emissions.

CTR’s supply of lithium hydroxide for batteries to Stellantis is scheduled to start in 2027. The Company expects to create 480 jobs through dedicated agreements and up to 940 jobs guaranteed directly by the project fully operational .

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

