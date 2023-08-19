Home » STELLANTIS Over $100 Million Investment for Geothermal Lithium Production – Companies
World

STELLANTIS Over $100 Million Investment for Geothermal Lithium Production – Companies

by admin
STELLANTIS Over $100 Million Investment for Geothermal Lithium Production – Companies

Stellantis, through Stellantis NV and Controlled Thermal Resources Holdings Inc. (CTR), is investing over 100 million dollars to continue the development of CTR’s Hell’s Kitchen project, the largest in the world dedicated to geothermal lithium, which will make it possible to produce up to 300,000 tons of lithium carbonate equivalent per year.

The lithium produced in Hell’s Kitchen will allow Stellantis BEV vehicles to access the incentives provided by the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

The companies also extended their initial supply agreement, so that CTR is now committed to supplying up to 65,000 tons of lithium hydroxide for batteries (LHM) per year over the ten-year term of the agreement. The new agreement incorporates the original contract, signed in June 2022, which provided for the supply of up to 25,000 tonnes of LHM per year.

CTR’s Hell’s Kitchen project, in Imperial County, California, involves the extraction of lithium from geothermal brines using energy from renewable sources and steam to obtain truly “green” lithium products for batteries in a totally integrated process. This eliminates the need for brine evaporation ponds, open pit mining and the use of fossil fuels to process lithium.

As part of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, Stellantis announced the goal of reaching 100% of the sales mix with passenger cars BEVs in Europe and 50% with passenger cars and light commercial vehicles BEVs in the United States by 2030.

To meet these commercial goals, the Company is securing approximately 400 GWh of battery capacity, supported by six battery manufacturing facilities in North America and Europe. Stellantis is working to become a zero-carbon company by 2038, with single-digit percentage offsetting of remaining emissions.

See also  Crackling start of "L'Isola dei Famosi", Ilary Blasi greets Nicola Savino by suggesting that he is talking about his ex-husband

CTR’s supply of lithium hydroxide for batteries to Stellantis is scheduled to start in 2027. The Company expects to create 480 jobs through dedicated agreements and up to 940 jobs guaranteed directly by the project fully operational .

You may also like

Arrests Made in Connection to Murder of Ecuadorian...

Egypt, the limbo of Syrian refugees: “We are...

Lukas Nelson + POTR, review of the album...

ECOWAS Chiefs of Staff Set ‘D-Day’ for Military...

Ukraine, Lavrov: no to nuclear war but a...

The first trilateral between the United States, South...

Chocolate MC Takes Family and Neighbors to Music...

1994 Sandcastle shows up in launch trailer

Three-way summit between the US, Japan, Korea in...

Tragedy Strikes Cuban Family as Two Children Drown...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy