STELLANTIS Partnership launched with Archer for the plant where aircraft will be produced on a large scale – Companies

Stellantis and Archer Aviation Inc. announce a step forward in their strategic partnership at the Paris Air Show 2023.

With construction on the world‘s first full-scale eVTOL aircraft production facility located on a 100-acre campus in Covington, Georgia, Stellantis recently increased its strategic stake through open-market purchases of Archer stock.

During the production start-up phase, the goal is to leverage the respective strengths of the two companies to drive a rapid ramp-up of aircraft production in order to meet Archer’s commercialization plans. While the works to have the plant operational by mid-2024 proceed rapidly, Stellantis’ qualified personnel collaborate full-time with the Archer team, focusing on production automation and component supply activities.

Stellantis employees are present in nearly every function of Archer including manufacturing, engineering, supply chain, quality, infrastructure and human resources. Initially the production capacity will be around 650 aircraft per year with the possibility of expansion to support a production of 2,300 aircraft per year. These volumes will make the plant the largest aircraft manufacturing plant in the world in terms of units produced.

“Teams Stellantis and Archer are moving forward at great speed to meet their goal of beginning scalable production of Archer aircraft by mid-2024,” said Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis. “We believe this outstanding partnership is setting the standard for the development of cross-sector collaboration and is a key pillar of our strategy to ensure Stellantis leads the way the world moves by ensuring freedom of movement for all. With our most trusted teams working locally alongside Archer teams I have no doubt we are on the right track.”

“Archer’s intent is not just one of commercialization, but one of commercialization at scale. Massive production is essential to ensure we achieve this, and joining forces with one of the world‘s leading mobility companies is enabling us to realize the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to redefine urban transportation. span of a generation,” said Adam Goldstein, founder and CEO of Archer. “I could not be more proud of what we have already achieved through this partnership as we continue to hold a leadership position in the industry by expanding our production capacity.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

