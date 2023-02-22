Stellantis closed 2022 with ‘record results’: a net profit of 16.8 billion, up 26% over the previous year and an adjusted operating profit of 23.3 billion, up 29%. Net revenues amounted to 179.6 billion euros, up 18% thanks to favorable net prices, improved model mix and positive conversion effects. An ordinary dividend of €4.2 billion will be distributed to shareholders, corresponding to €1.34 per share. Net industrial cash flow is 10.8 billion (+78%), consistent with the 2030 target of exceeding 20 billion.

Stellantis also achieved net cash benefits of €7.1 billion from synergies, more than two years ahead of its €5 billion year-over-year target. The board of directors then approved a treasury share buyback program for a maximum value of 1.5 billion euros, to be completed on the market by the end of 2023.

Stellantis is number one in sales of electric commercial vehicles in the EU30, number two in global sales of electric vehicles in the EU30, number one in sales of hybrids in the USA. Overall, the increase in 2022 was 41%. The first US electric vehicle, Ram ProMaster, is arriving in 2023. The range of 23 electric models will be available on the market, 9 will arrive in 2023.

Stellantis will distribute a record amount of €2 billion to employees worldwide “in recognition of their contribution to the company’s 2022 financial results and achievements both globally and locally.” “Thanks to the record results achieved by Stellantis in 2022, we will distribute more than 2 billion euros in profit sharing and variable bonuses to our employees worldwide,” said Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis.

“This is 200 million more than last year and is a fair recognition of the contribution of all Stellantis employees to the growth of Stellantis in a very challenging economic environment. When the company does well, all employees do well: that’s the foundation of our pay-for-performance culture.” Stellantis Italia employees will receive an overall average bonus of 1,879 euros, linked to the reference contractual salary, which will be paid in two tranches, in February and April.

The CFO of Stellantis, Richard Palmer, applauds the “record” results achieved in 2022 by the automotive giant born from the merger between FCA and PSA. “These are very strong results, despite the current market challenges,” he said on a conference call with international journalists, citing, among other things, the semiconductor node, energy supplies or inflation. The Stellantis top manager remained cautious, in particular, on the shortage of semiconductors which, in his opinion, will only be resolved “slowly” and “progressively” and will continue to weigh on the automotive sector in the coming months as well.

As for the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), he said, “it doesn’t have a great impact” on the group’s strategy, which aims to “locate” production “in our main markets”. Such as the installation of gigafactories in Europe and North America.