STELLANTIS Sixteen Opel Vivaro e-HYDROGEN for Dutch construction company Jos Scholman – Companies

Stellantis confirms the partnership with the construction company Jos Scholman for the purchase of sixteen Opel Vivaro-e HYDROGEN. These zero-emission light commercial vehicles with hydrogen fuel cells are further expanding the company’s sustainable fleet.

Uwe Hochgeschurtz, Chief Operating Officer Enlarged Europe of Stellantis, spoke on behalf of the company at the Stellantis Netherlands headquarters in Amsterdam: “I am so pleased with this delivery of 16 Opel Vivaro-e Hydrogen in the Netherlands, confirming once again the Stellantis’ position as a leader in mass-produced hydrogen commercial vehicles.

I would like to thank the Scholman company for choosing one of our brands to further enhance their sustainability as we take further steps in executing our Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan.”

