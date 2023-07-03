Home » STELLANTIS Sixteen Opel Vivaro e-HYDROGEN for Dutch construction company Jos Scholman – Companies
World

STELLANTIS Sixteen Opel Vivaro e-HYDROGEN for Dutch construction company Jos Scholman – Companies

by admin
STELLANTIS Sixteen Opel Vivaro e-HYDROGEN for Dutch construction company Jos Scholman – Companies

Stellantis confirms the partnership with the construction company Jos Scholman for the purchase of sixteen Opel Vivaro-e HYDROGEN. These zero-emission light commercial vehicles with hydrogen fuel cells are further expanding the company’s sustainable fleet.

Uwe Hochgeschurtz, Chief Operating Officer Enlarged Europe of Stellantis, spoke on behalf of the company at the Stellantis Netherlands headquarters in Amsterdam: “I am so pleased with this delivery of 16 Opel Vivaro-e Hydrogen in the Netherlands, confirming once again the Stellantis’ position as a leader in mass-produced hydrogen commercial vehicles.

I would like to thank the Scholman company for choosing one of our brands to further enhance their sustainability as we take further steps in executing our Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan.”

See also  Boris Johnson's hearing on 'Partygate'

You may also like

Collapse at airports in Europe | Info

“Etna my muse forever”

closed the amusement park – Corriere TV

News Udinese – All you need to know...

Neighborhood feud in Georgia | Info

Bayou La Batre “Argilun” album review (2023)

Former New York Yankees Player Mariano Rivera to...

490 fires throughout the country – Corriere TV

Ongoing Conflicts in Sudan: Hope for Early Ceasefire...

The United Nations will withdraw all its peacekeepers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy