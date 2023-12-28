Home » STELLANTIS The first employee share ownership plan successfully concluded – Companies
STELLANTIS The first employee share ownership plan successfully concluded

STELLANTIS The first employee share ownership plan successfully concluded

Since its inception at the beginning of 2021, Stellantis has been committed to involving its employees in the success of the Company, as outlined in the “Ethics” pillar of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan. With this in mind, last November Stellantis launched “Shares to Win”, its employee share ownership plan, an ambitious incentive program that allows employees to become Stellantis shareholders at favorable conditions.

The Shares to Win campaign, whose subscription period ran from 13 to 30 November, was a great success, with a total investment of around 65 million euros, of which 47 million came from individual investments and 18 million from the supplementary contribution of the ‘Company, amounting to approximately 4.4 million additional shares held by employees. This initiative was reserved for the 85,000 employees of Stellantis’ companies in France and Italy.

“The success achieved in this first phase by the Shares to Win initiative in Italy and France demonstrates the confidence of our employees in the sustainable future of our Company, supported by the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, which will allow us to achieve carbon neutrality in 2038 creating added value for all stakeholders,” said Xavier Chéreau, Chief HR & Transformation Officer.

“After starting in France and Italy, our goal is to enable as many of our employees as possible to become Stellantis shareholders in the near future. This initiative demonstrates our commitment to fostering collective success and shared value creation, while strengthening cohesion and pride in being part of Stellantis.”

This year, 22% of eligible employees subscribed to Shares to Win, with an individual investment of approximately 2,470 euros. In France, 31% of Stellantis employees involved in the initiative have signed Shares to Win. In Italy, the rate was 13%, a remarkable result considering that it was the first share ownership plan for ex-FCA employees in the country.

