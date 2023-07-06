STELLANTIS The Group invests in the new grEEn-campus of Mirafiori, after the offices in France and Germany – Companies

After those of Poissy (France) and Rüsselsheim (Germany), the Mirafiori headquarters in Turin of Stellantis becomes part of the grEEn-campus program for the transformation of workplaces, which aims to strengthen the roots of the functions dedicated to design, to the R&D and central bodies of Stellantis through innovative, sustainable and collaborative projects.

The grEEn-campus is a place for the exchange and sharing of ideas which promotes creativity and efficiency and which creates an extremely coveted work environment. This transformation program supports Stellantis’ goal of zero carbon emissions by 2038, outlined in the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan.

The acronym “EE” in grEEn-campus represents both Stellantis’ commitment to be energy positive and to protect the environment, as well as its commitment to encourage a continuing education mindset to deliver an outstanding work experience for the employees.

The grEEn-campus locations will provide cutting-edge energy and thermal performance through: integration of photovoltaic panels in the architecture, use of very low consumption ventilation technologies, reuse of materials, architectural choices that ensure environmental efficiency, resilience and adaptability to the evolution of the climate, and large green spaces that contribute to thermal regulation and employee well-being.

