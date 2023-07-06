STELLANTIS The new simulator for the Mobility Centers has been presented: it tests the person’s skills – Companies

On the occasion of the Stellantis Autonomy event, the Stellantis group unveiled the new simulator that the Stellantis Mobility Centers will be equipped with, starting from the center of Turin.

It is a tool that cannot simply be defined as a Driving Simulator, but a more complex Verifier of the Residual Capacity of People (VCR 2023), capable of testing the person’s skills both in the motor aspect and in the sensory and in the cognitive aspect.

For over twenty years, the Autonomy program has been a point of reference for issues related to the mobility of customers with reduced motor, sensory or intellectual capabilities. In Italy it is present with 15 Mobility Centres, specialized structures where disabled people can find the necessary medical and technical advice for obtaining a Special Driving Licence.

The Stellantis Group centers want to guarantee everyone, free of charge, the opportunity to test and improve the quality of their movement. The partnership with the main converters in the sector is essential for the programme.

In each of the 15 Centres, present throughout Italy, it is possible to: accurately assess motor skills with the aid of driving simulators, with assistance and advice from physiotherapists, occupational therapists or specialized technicians; obtain a certificate to present to the medical commission of the ASL to simplify obtaining the special driving licence; try driving for the first time – on modified cars available for demo use – or test new adaptations with a specialized instructor.

The new Residual Capacity Verifier will allow patients to evaluate the strength and speed of movements of the upper and lower limbs, the ability to correctly modulate acceleration and braking and reaction times in the face of visual and sound stimuli. In particular, the new simulator, which makes use of an Alfa Romeo Tonale dashboard, is able to carry out more precise measurements, allowing further new tests to be carried out.