STELLANTIS The SiliconAuto joint venture for the design of semiconductors is born with Foxconn – Companies

STELLANTIS The SiliconAuto joint venture for the design of semiconductors is born with Foxconn

STELLANTIS The SiliconAuto joint venture for the design of semiconductors is born with Foxconn

SiliconAuto is the new joint venture formed by Stellantis and Foxconn which, starting from 2026, will be responsible for the design and sale of a family of cutting-edge semiconductors for operators in the automotive industry, including Stellantis.

The joint venture combines Foxconn’s development capabilities and expertise in the ICT sector with Stellantis’ deep understanding of the diverse global mobility needs. SiliconAuto will supply its customers with explicitly automotive-grade semiconductors required to operate the many computer-controlled modules and functions especially important in electric vehicles.

SiliconAuto’s products are intended to meet the future semiconductor needs of Stellantis, Foxconn and other customers. This includes STLA Brain, the new electrical/electronic architecture and software that is completely over-the-air (OTA) ready.

SiliconAuto will be headquartered in the Netherlands. The management consists of executives from both founders. Stellantis will provide SiliconAuto with the necessary expertise to be able to deliver the capabilities required by the battery electric vehicles and multi-fuel vehicle platforms of the future.

The joint venture is the result of a December 2021 agreement between Stellantis and Foxconn for the development of a family of semiconductors for automotive applications. In addition to SiliconAuto, Stellantis and Foxconn have set up the Mobile Drive joint venture for the development of a smart cockpit thanks to consumer electronics, human-machine interfaces and services.

