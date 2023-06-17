Home » STELLANTIS VENTURES New investments to support innovation – Companies
World

STELLANTIS VENTURES New investments to support innovation – Companies

by admin
STELLANTIS VENTURES New investments to support innovation – Companies

Stellantis NV’s venture capital fund, Stellantis Ventures, was established to support and amplify the delivery of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan.

To date, ten startups and a venture capital fund operating in the mobility sector have been selected as the first key investments. Three of the projects supported by Stellantis Ventures will launch later this year, confirming the fund’s mission to accelerate the adoption of innovative and customer-centric mobility technologies.

This is further confirmation of Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 willingness to take the lead in the change towards sustainable mobility and a better in-vehicle experience for all customers. The investments support the Dare Forward 2030 strategy and are in line with the three fundamental pillars: Ethics, Technology and Value.

“Transforming Stellantis into a sustainable mobility technology company means that we must have a startup mentality, focus on our customers and work fueled by enthusiasm and ambition,” said Ned Curic, Chief Technology Officer of Stellantis.

“We have leveraged the strength of Stellantis Ventures to connect with companies that are developing cutting-edge technologies. Solutions that we believe will transform the in-car experience and improve the mobility industry, for our customers and society as a whole.”

See also  Delta mutant virus accelerates spread, multiple health officials in Phnom Penh diagnosed

You may also like

The shipwreck in Greece, Tsipras: “The Europe of...

MICHELIN In Turin, the Group celebrates 60 years...

Efes won the title in Turkey | Sport

Fedez and the new tattoo with his daughter...

Ukrainian army plans to attack Russian officials at...

Fight against malamovida in Palermo, seizures and fines...

The USA asked Serbia to release the Kosovo...

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are divorcing |...

Blitz at the Vucciria in Palermo against the...

Lined up the three sons and killed them...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy