STELLANTIS VENTURES New investments to support innovation – Companies

Stellantis NV’s venture capital fund, Stellantis Ventures, was established to support and amplify the delivery of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan.

To date, ten startups and a venture capital fund operating in the mobility sector have been selected as the first key investments. Three of the projects supported by Stellantis Ventures will launch later this year, confirming the fund’s mission to accelerate the adoption of innovative and customer-centric mobility technologies.

This is further confirmation of Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 willingness to take the lead in the change towards sustainable mobility and a better in-vehicle experience for all customers. The investments support the Dare Forward 2030 strategy and are in line with the three fundamental pillars: Ethics, Technology and Value.

“Transforming Stellantis into a sustainable mobility technology company means that we must have a startup mentality, focus on our customers and work fueled by enthusiasm and ambition,” said Ned Curic, Chief Technology Officer of Stellantis.

“We have leveraged the strength of Stellantis Ventures to connect with companies that are developing cutting-edge technologies. Solutions that we believe will transform the in-car experience and improve the mobility industry, for our customers and society as a whole.”