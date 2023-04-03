It is unnecessary to present a legend of the ninth art as he is Carlos Gimenez (Madrid, 1941), the author of classics such as “Paracuellos”, “The professionals” o Dani Future. With more than eighty years of age, and a very long career, he continues to launch new works on the market, samples of an artistic vitality that does not wane. Now it comes to us “Star Graveyard” a curious case of autoremake.

The story is explained by Giménez himself in the prologue: at the beginning of this 21st century, his old friend, Alfonso Azpiri, suggested that he write a script for him. The idea is that it was a science-fiction story that would allow him to give free rein to his incomparable visual imagination. Giménez fulfilled the order to perfection, adapting three stories by Jack London: “The red”, “The great medicine” e “I-Cook”, whom he transports to a space opera stage. So the first “Star Graveyard” was published by Norma in 2005. Many years later, after finishing the ninth, and final album of “Neck guards”, Giménez tells us, he felt the desire to produce a work that was not so at the service of words, in which he could enjoy the simple act of drawing in large and spectacular vignettes. And he decided to recover that old script, which he only modifies to pay a small tribute to Azpiri, who passed away in 2017.

In his prose, London situates us in what, at the end of the 19th century, were the last frontiers of humanity, the last wild and unexplored territories, the ideal field of adventure: the frozen mountains of Alaska, the islands of the Pacific. Giménez takes us to a remote future, when in the confines of the Milky Way there is a place called the Star Cemetery, which has become a focus of attraction, a paradoxical tourist attraction, since the bodies rest there – more or less complete – of space travelers who suffered violent deaths or were not identified in that sector of the galaxy. A small robot serves as a guide for visitors, and becomes the narrator of the stories of three "pale" as human beings are known who, in the universe concocted by Giménez, have reproduced the dynamics of colonization on a cosmic scale. , and they advance planet after planet reducing to the vilest slavery the different lineages, most primitive as far as technology is concerned, that cross their path.

But the protagonists of these stories, who participate in the cruelty of that invasion, will also pay a price for their actions. As in many of Conrad’s literary works, “civilized” white men, in the solitude of remote jungles, in contact with alien cultures and beliefs, easily descend into savagery or madness. In fact, in the best of these three fables, “The Red” -presenting a premise so compelling that it would even deserve a longer and more ambitious adaptation-, London comes very close to the Conrad of “Heart of Darkness” to lead to an enigmatic resolution halfway between “Picnic extraterrestre” of the Strugatsky brothers and the “Solaris” of Stanislaw Lem.