Sten Vavirnka praises Novak Djokovic | Sport

And while others dispute, Stan Wawrinka has no problem saying that Novak Djokovic is the best tennis player in the world.

Izvor: YouTube/Edimator/Screenshot

On the other hand, Stan Wawrinka, although only two years older than Djokovic, had problems with his weight in previous years and he knows very well what sacrifices the Serbian tennis player accepted in order to be the best in the worldso at the press conference he honestly praised his opponent.

“It was a tough match as I expected, but Djokovic is the best in the world. Maybe someone can beat him, one match can lead to many scenarios, but I would be amazed if it happened here. It was difficult to play against him at Wimbledon”the Swiss said honestly and added that he was happy about his performance because he fought until the end, but it was not worth it: “I’m not at his level of play, or anything. I tried to play my best match…”

Stan Wawrinka, who even before the match was holding beech trees to journalists who underestimated Djokovic, said that he was especially inspired by playing on the Central Court, but that he was aware that July 7, 2013 – Nole experienced his last defeat on it and that is why he had little chance.

Also, he mentioned that he is not currently thinking about the end of his playing career as he explained that it is not conditional “physical condition rather than motivation”, with the addition that there is plenty of it at the moment.

BONUS VIDEOO:

00:45 Srdjan Djokovic celebrates Novak’s title Source: Private archive

Source: Private archive

