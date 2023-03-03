From 3 to 5 March over 110 museums in the Lombard capital will be involved in exploring the theme of light.

STEP FuturAbility District, the space of connection with the future recently opened in Milan in Piazza Adriano Olivetti 1, makes its debut at the seventh edition of MuseoCity, the event promoted by the Municipality of Milan and which aims to enhance museums by promoting awareness of their heritage.

From 3 to 5 March, the city of Milan is transformed into a single, large, widespread museum thanks to the coordinated opening of over 110 public and private museums, large and small, in the center and in the suburbs, of art, history, science, design, which offer the public extraordinary visits, guided tours, exhibitions and special events, conferences and workshops for adults, girls and boys.

On the occasion of MuseoCity, Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 MarchSTEP FuturAbility District welcomes the public with an extraordinary opening from 9.30 to 21.00 and with a promotional entrance ticket.

The visit in STEP lasts about 1 hour and is completely interactive. Those who visit STEP travel through dynamic installations, immersive spaces and multimedia screens on a journey that leads to discovering one’s own FuturAbility or one’s attitude towards the future and a series of personalized recommendations issued by STEP in real time to undertake one’s own in-depth study and become an informed and aware protagonist of the infinite opportunities that digital innovation offers us.

In addition to visiting the interactive itinerary, Sunday 5 March STEP offers 2 appointments for Families! These are [email protected]: from 11:00 to 12:45 “Programma un robot” will help young participants discover which languages ​​are at the basis of the design of an automaton while from 15:00 to 16:45 “Code and creativity ” will illustrate how to design and animate characters in virtual space thanks to programming blocks, made for those who still know little about this type of data. Participation in [email protected] is free upon reservation required on the site www.steptothefuture.it or at the local ticket office (subject to availability).

The complete program of Milano MuseoCity 2023 and the map of the participants are available on the website www.museocity.it.