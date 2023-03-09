British reality star, later “entrepreneur” Stephen Burr, exposed when he posted a “home video” with an ex-girlfriend on OnlineFans

Source: Instagram/steviebearzy

The participant of the reality TV show Love Island, Stephen Burr, was arrested at the airport in London two years ago, when his ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison accused him of published their explicit recordings on the Internet.

Harrison told the police that she did not know about the existence of the recordings, or rather that her ex had been secretly recording relations with her boyfriend, and then posted them on Online, after which Ber was arrested.

A few weeks ago, the trial of Ber, who is responsible for revenge pornography and voyeurism, began, and he came to the trial in a limousine, in expensive suits with a Rolex always sticking out of the sleeve, in fur coats and with a walking stick.

Now the British media has revealed what happened when this “rich man” entered the courtroom – although he started 8 businesses after participating in the reality show, one of them with crypto-currencies, Ber ran most of the businesses from his parents’ house.

He does not have millions in his account, he lives in a three-room house, for which he does not pay regular installments of the loan, so he is threatened with confiscation, and under his occupation in the court documents it is written “store assistant”. , and the rolexes are fake”.

At the trial, it was also revealed that he earned $2,100 from the video with his ex-girlfriend, which he illegally posted on Onlifens.

