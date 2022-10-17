The committee that is called to unravel the knots on the assault on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021 is continuing to meet and is continuing to issue sentences against those responsible. Today it was the turn of Steve Bannon, one of Donald Trump’s closest collaborators, also on trial for instigating the crowd to break into the American Congress. Under the proposal filed on Monday, federal prosecutors want Bannon to be sentenced to six months in prison for contempt of Congress. In addition to serving the sentence, the government is asking for a $ 200,000 fine.

“For the contempt and bad faith sustained towards Congress, the defendant should be sentenced to six months’ imprisonment – the highest end of the range of the Sentencing Guidelines – and fined $ 200,000 – based on his insistence on paying the sentence. fines rather than cooperating with the probation bureau’s routine pre-conviction financial investigation, ”the prosecutors wrote in their court statement on Monday. Prosecutors also say that the accused did not fully comply with the probation office in the pre-sentencing investigation, writing that Bannon “freely answered questions about his family, professional life, personal background and health. But the defendant refused to disclose his financial documents, insisting instead that he is willing and able to pay any fines imposed, including the maximum fine for any conviction.

Prosecutors added: “The rioters who invaded the Capitol on January 6 didn’t just attack a building, they attacked the rule of law on which this country was built and through which it survived. By ignoring the subpoena from the Select Committee and its authority, the accused exacerbated that assault. “

Bannon had already been found guilty by a jury in July on two counts involving contempt of Congress.