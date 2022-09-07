NEW YORK – Steve Bannonan important collaborator of the former president of the United States Donald Trumpis expected to face a new indictment and go to justice tomorrow, the Washington Post reported.

Trump granted Bannon clemency as part of a wave of pardons and sentence commutations issued in his last hours in office. Bannon was accused of defrauding the president’s supporters in connection with a fundraiser to build a wall on the US-Mexico border. He pleaded not guilty. Details of the new indictment cannot be confirmed, the Washington Post said. A spokesman for Bannon dismissed it as a political ploy. “This is nothing more than a partisan political weapon of the criminal justice system,” the spokesperson said in an email to Reuters.

The case will be handled in the New York Supreme Court by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. A spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney declined to comment on the report. “The SDNY (Southern District of New York) did exactly the same thing in August 2020 to try and get me out of the election. It didn’t work then, it certainly won’t work now,” Bannon said in a statement released by his team. spokesperson.

In July, Bannon was convicted of contempt of Congress for challenging a commission subpoena investigating last year’s attack on the United States Capitol, a verdict the commission called a “victory for the rule of law.”

Bannon was one of the main advisors on Republican Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, then served as his chief White House strategist in 2017 before a quarrel between them that was later patched up. Bannon also played a pivotal role in the right-wing media.