ROME. Steve Bannon, former adviser to former US President Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, has turned himself in to the authorities waiting to respond to new accusations of defrauding supporters who had donated money for the construction of an anti-migrant wall on the border between states United and Mexico. Bannon, 68, arrived at the Manhattan District Attorney’s office shortly after 9 am New York time. Trump’s former strategist two days ago admitted in a statement that he would be indicted soon.

Bannon accused Democratic District Attorney Alvin Bragg of “making false allegations against me 60 days before the midterm elections” and claims he is being targeted because of the popularity of his radio show among supporters of the former Republican president.

According to Bannon, federal prosecutors “did exactly the same thing in August 2020 to try to get me out of the elections”, referring to his arrest months before the presidential vote “this is nothing more than the factious use of criminal justice as a political weapon “. In 2020, Bannon was picked up by federal agents from a luxury yacht off the coast of Connecticut and arrested on suspicion of pocketing more than $ 1 million in donations for the wall.

According to investigators, thousands of investors had been led to believe that all their donations would be used for the wall project, where the money was also used by Bannon for the salary of a campaign official and personal expenses. However, Bannon is no longer prosecutable at the federal level for this hypothesis of crime after the pardon granted to him by Trump. New York prosecutors then initiated a new prosecution for state crimes as some donors were resident in the state of the Big Apple.

Two other men involved in the “We Build the Wall” campaign pleaded guilty in April and their sentences will be communicated in December. The trial of a third defendant was canceled last June because the judges failed to reach a unanimous verdict. Bannon was convicted in July of outrage after refusing to testify to the House Committee investigating the January 6 uprising on Capitol Hill. Trump’s former strategist will know in October the sentence for this crime, which could reach two years in prison.