Steve Harwell (Smash Mouth) dies at fifty-six

Steve Harwell has passed away this Monday just days after his manager revealed -through TMZ– that the ex-vocalist of Smash Mouth had entered palliative care due to a renal insufficiency. The prognosis was not good at all, in fact it was in fase terminal. His relatives had already come to say goodbye. He had Fifty-six years.

Harwell had alcohol problems throughout his life, but it was not until 2021 that a representative of the band clarified to him Los Angeles Times the reason for his withdrawal: “long-term medical problems”. Recently, images came to light in which it was difficult for him to verbalize while throwing threatening comments before the public.

He was diagnosed cardiomyopathy eight years ago, causing him heart failure and the Wernicke’s encephalopathy. Both have had negative effects on his motor functions, including speech, and marked memory impairment. Smash Mouth introduced last year to Zach Goode to take his place. Steve Harwell, co-founder of the band in 1994, rose to fame thanks to hits like “Walkin’ On The Sun”, “All Star” and the cover of The Monkees’ song “I’m A Believer” (“Shrek”2001).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

