Steve Nash plays football | Sport

Steve Nash is changing the field, he will play on grass with a soccer ball! However, the rules will be a little different than usual…

Former two-time NBA MVP will play football! No, that’s not the case Nikola Jokic who has to play in the NBA finals starting on Friday, but Steve Nash! The Canadian, who was the best player of the NBA in 2005 and 2006, never hid his love for football, and now he will play for the Como 1907 team together with Seskom Fabregasom!

It is a tournament organized in America, and the winner will take home 1,000,000 dollars. For this competition, the Italian second division Como decided to strengthen Fabregas, who is a co-owner of the team, but also once the best NBA playmaker.

“I’m excited to join Komo this year, it’s always exciting for me to be on the pitch with professional footballers. I can’t wait for this”said Nash, who is a big fan of Tottenham.

Nash’s father was involved in soccer, and Nash himself is a co-owner of the MLS team Vancouver Whitecaps. While he is waiting for a new job in the NBA after being fired as the first coach of Brooklyn, he will play in a tournament that will include Borussia Dortmund, West Ham, Wrexham, Hapoel Tel Aviv, Charlotte, as well as teams such as Clint Dempsey’s friend’s selection and women’s representatives of the United States of America.

Como will compete in Group E with Wrexham, Sayward FC and the United States Women’s National Team, and interestingly, the matches will be played seven on seven and not 11 on 11.

