Steve Wynn will bring his acoustic show to ten Spanish cities

It will be an acoustic tour in which Wynn will review these four decades of songs published under different names and projects, selecting from among the more than four hundred songs he has written.

You can see him in concert at Pamplona (October 18, Zentral), Zaragoza (October 19, Rock And Blues), Hostalets de Balenyà (October 20, Teatre), Logroño (October 21, Stereo), Liérganes (October 22, Los Picos), Seville (October 24, Room X), Madrid (October 25, Funhouse), Ourense (October 26, Café Pop Torgal), San Sebastián (October 27, Altxerri) y Bilbao (October 28, Sala BBK Legends). On all dates you will be accompanied by Germán Salto, except in Hostalets de Balenyà.

