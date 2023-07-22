Home » Steve Wynn will bring his acoustic show to ten Spanish cities
World

Steve Wynn will bring his acoustic show to ten Spanish cities

by admin
Steve Wynn will bring his acoustic show to ten Spanish cities

It will be an acoustic tour in which Wynn will review these four decades of songs published under different names and projects, selecting from among the more than four hundred songs he has written.

You can see him in concert at Pamplona (October 18, Zentral), Zaragoza (October 19, Rock And Blues), Hostalets de Balenyà (October 20, Teatre), Logroño (October 21, Stereo), Liérganes (October 22, Los Picos), Seville (October 24, Room X), Madrid (October 25, Funhouse), Ourense (October 26, Café Pop Torgal), San Sebastián (October 27, Altxerri) y Bilbao (October 28, Sala BBK Legends). On all dates you will be accompanied by Germán Salto, except in Hostalets de Balenyà.

See also  Many of the five details of the Trump era were revealed for the first time

You may also like

Ukrainian attacks in Crimea, the bridge that connects...

“Help me”, kidnapped at the age of thirteen,...

LIVE Hungarian GP, ​​it’s pole day. Ferrari and...

Harry and Meghan wanted a ride on Air...

Bishops Call for Dialogue and Socio-Economic Relief as...

Morgan share the last dates of “The River...

African plague on a farm in Gradiška |...

The Attorney General of Venezuela criticizes the International...

vladimir štimac does not want foreigners in the...

President Macron Outlines New Government’s Direction for France’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy