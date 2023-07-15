Stevedores and Workers Detained for Stealing Essential Foods in Cuba: Ministry of Interior Operation

Title: Stevedores Arrested for Stealing Essential Food Items in Sancti Spíritus

A group of stevedores and other workers involved in transporting essential food items in various municipalities of Sancti Spíritus has been detained by the authorities. The individuals were found stealing vital commodities such as rice, beans, sugar, wheat flour, and salt from the sacks during transportation. The operation was carried out by the Ministerio del Interior (MININT), the Interior Ministry of Cuba.

According to reports published by Escambray, the perpetrators used a sharp, chamfered plastic tube to make holes in the bags and extract several kilos of products. They would then attempt to close the bags again in order to conceal their crime. The article did not disclose the exact number or identities of the detainees but revealed that they were primarily individuals aged between 20 and 50, including storekeepers, stevedores, specialists, and custodians.

During the police operation, a sharp plastic tube, known as a “calador,” was found in the possession of one of the suspects, and multiple bags were discovered to have been perforated using this tool. The authorities referred to the incident as a “crime chain” and discovered clandestine warehouses, including one inside a state unit, that facilitated the illegal extraction of products during nighttime hours.

Edey Fernández Alonso, the deputy head of the Unit for Specialized Confrontation of Crimes against the Economy of the Technical Directorate of Investigation (DTI) of MININT, stated that the criminal chain involved the organized process of warehouses, transportation, distribution, and trading of the stolen food items in the informal market.

The article highlights the challenges faced by managers to identify discrepancies in the weight of the bags when they leave the warehouses due to limited resources and fuel shortages. As a result, it becomes difficult for them to travel to wholesale warehouses and lodge complaints regarding the missing items.

The major of the DTI emphasized that video evidence showed individuals pouring the adulterated sacks of rice, beans, and flour without any intervention from other workers. This ensured that the tampered bags were the ones sent for delivery, while the unadulterated bags remained in the warehouse to avoid detection during inspections.

During the weighing process at La Estrella and La Ideal units in the Cabaiguán municipality, a shortage of 34.76 kilograms of wheat flour was discovered, which was assigned to the individuals involved in the operation. The detainees are currently held at the Sancti Spíritus Provincial Criminal Investigation Unit and will face criminal proceedings for the crime of Misappropriation.

The article sheds light on the longstanding issue of corruption at the state level in Cuba, which tends to worsen during times of economic crisis. Recent months have witnessed intensified efforts by the National Revolutionary Police (PNR) and MININT to combat illegal activities, including seizures of products intended for the black market.

The article mentions previous incidents involving the confiscation of large quantities of goods, such as cigarettes, juice, rice, peas, sugar, spaghetti, and fish, highlighting the alleged institutional corruption behind such embezzlements. Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index for 2022 ranked Cuba among the 50 most corrupt countries globally, emphasizing the need for greater citizen participation in decision-making processes to combat corruption effectively.

As investigations continue, the authorities are working to establish the individual responsibilities in these thefts.

